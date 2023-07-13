Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Snow Christensen & Martineau on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Lightning Construction to Utah District Court. The suit, filed by Holland & Hart on behalf of Williams Field Services, arises from the defendant's agreement to clean drain lines at the plaintiff's natural gas processing facility; according to the complaint, a flash fire broke out during the project and injured two of the defendant's employees, who later sued the plaintiff. The suit accuses the defendant of refusing to defend or indemnify the plaintiff and seeks at least $13 million following a mediated settlement. The case is 2:23-cv-00455, Williams Field Services Co. LLC v. Lightning Construction Co. Inc.

July 13, 2023, 8:08 PM

Williams Field Services

Holland & Hart

Lightning Construction

Snow Christensen Martineau

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract