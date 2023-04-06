Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hartford Financial Services to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, which targets Hartford as the issuer of a general liability policy for a business at which the plaintiff was injured, was filed by Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer & Kupersmith on behalf of Alberta Williams and James Williams. The case is 2:23-cv-01332, Williams et al v. The Hartford Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 06, 2023, 5:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Alberta Williams

James Williams

Hgsk

defendants

The Hartford Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute