Attorneys at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Hartford Financial Services to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, which targets Hartford as the issuer of a general liability policy for a business at which the plaintiff was injured, was filed by Haggerty, Goldberg, Schleifer & Kupersmith on behalf of Alberta Williams and James Williams. The case is 2:23-cv-01332, Williams et al v. The Hartford Insurance Company.
Insurance
April 06, 2023, 5:09 PM