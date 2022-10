Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ricci Tyrrell Johnson & Grey on Monday removed a trip-and-fall lawsuit against Speedway to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Michael S. Bechtold on behalf of Kevin Williams and Megan Williams. The case is 1:22-cv-01617, Williams et al v. Speedway, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 17, 2022, 11:55 AM