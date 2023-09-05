Cassiday Schade LLP partners Richard C. Huettel and Lynsey A. Stewart have stepped in to defend the Saint Anthony Hospital and Dr. Michele Bucciero in a pending medical malpractice lawsuit. The complaint, filed July 21 in Illinois Northern District Court by Grant & Eisenhofer and Kralovec, Jambois & Schwartz on behalf of the parents of a minor child, accuses the defendants of negligence in delivering their baby who sustained a brachial plexus injury. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall, is 1:23-cv-04733, Williams et al v. Saint Anthony Hospital et al.
Health Care
September 05, 2023, 6:33 AM