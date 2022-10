Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGuireWoods on Monday removed a lawsuit against Countrywide Home Loans and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed pro se by two plaintiffs alleging conspiracy to create real estate deed fraud. The case is 2:22-cv-04036, Williams et al v. Recorder of Deeds Jeanne Sorg et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 10, 2022, 6:16 PM