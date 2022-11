Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Wednesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Philips Respironics Inc. to California Eastern District Court. The suit, which arises from an allegedly defective ventilator, was filed by the Samuel Law Office on behalf of Melvin Williams and Victoria Williams. The case is 2:22-cv-02111, Williams et al v. Philips Respironics, Inc.

California

November 23, 2022, 7:42 PM