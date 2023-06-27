Removed To Federal Court
Counsel at Wilson Elser and Johnson & Jones on Monday removed a lawsuit against Amazon.com, Geico, an auto insurance company, and other defendants to Oklahoma Eastern District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Boettcher Devinney Ingle & Wicker and the Benedict Law Firm on behalf of Brandy Williams and James Williams. The case is 6:23-cv-00210, Williams et al v. Johnson et al.
Internet & Social Media
June 27, 2023, 3:59 PM
Plaintiffs
- Brandy Williams
- James Williams
- Boettcher Devinney Ingle & Wicker (tulsa)
defendants
- Amazon.com Services, Inc
- Amazon.com Services, LLC
- Amazon.com, Inc.
- Amazon.com, LLC
- Geico Insurance Company
- Alcli
- Amazon
- Amazon Fullfillment Services, Inc
- Amazon Logistics, LLC
- Amazon Retail, LLC
- Amazon.com Sales, Inc.
- Canal Insurance Company
- Lcj Logistics, Inc
- Okc Amazon Sellers, LLC
- Robert L. Johnson
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision