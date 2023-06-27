Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilson Elser and Johnson & Jones on Monday removed a lawsuit against Amazon.com, Geico, an auto insurance company, and other defendants to Oklahoma Eastern District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Boettcher Devinney Ingle & Wicker and the Benedict Law Firm on behalf of Brandy Williams and James Williams. The case is 6:23-cv-00210, Williams et al v. Johnson et al.

Internet & Social Media

June 27, 2023, 3:59 PM

Brandy Williams

James Williams

Boettcher Devinney Ingle & Wicker (tulsa)

defendants

Amazon.com Services, Inc

Amazon.com Services, LLC

Amazon.com, Inc.

Amazon.com, LLC

Geico Insurance Company

Alcli

Amazon

Amazon Fullfillment Services, Inc

Amazon Logistics, LLC

Amazon Retail, LLC

Amazon.com Sales, Inc.

Canal Insurance Company

Lcj Logistics, Inc

Okc Amazon Sellers, LLC

Robert L. Johnson

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision