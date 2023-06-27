Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilson Elser and Johnson & Jones on Monday removed a lawsuit against Amazon.com, Geico, an auto insurance company, and other defendants to Oklahoma Eastern District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Boettcher Devinney Ingle & Wicker and the Benedict Law Firm on behalf of Brandy Williams and James Williams. The case is 6:23-cv-00210, Williams et al v. Johnson et al.

