Google was slapped with a class action Wednesday in California Northern District Court over the company’s video advertisements. The court case, filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Kopelowitz Ostrow PA, accuses Google of deceiving advertisers into believe that they will not be charged for advertisements that are muted or skipped. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-03685, Williams et al v. Google, LLC.

July 26, 2023, 1:12 PM

Dashawn Williams

Devon Holmes

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

Google, LLC

