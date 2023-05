New Suit - Product Liability

Walmart and Farberware Licensing were hit with a product liability lawsuit on Thursday in Ohio Southern District Court. The suit was brought by the Donahey Law Firm on behalf of Skyy F. Williams and Jaylon A. Reed, who were allegedly injured when their pressure cooker exploded. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01510, Williams et al. v. Farberware Licensing Co. LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 04, 2023, 12:05 PM

