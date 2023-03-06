Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Litchfield Cavo on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters, Gateway Apartments LP and Hispanic Housing Development Corp. to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Salvi Schostok & Pritchard on behalf of the estate of Dolores McNeeley, who died of heat exhaustion in the James Sneider Apartments in Chicago last summer due to the defendants' alleged failure to maintain proper air conditioning on the premises. The case is 1:23-cv-01366, Williams et al. v. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

March 06, 2023, 5:32 PM