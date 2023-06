Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Spector, Gadon & Rosen on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Burlington Stores, a national off-price department store retailer, to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, for an alleged incident of a clothing rack falling on top of a customer, was filed by Bonina & Bonina PC on behalf of Ferst Williams and Velma Williams. The case is 1:23-cv-04144, Williams et al v. Burlington.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 05, 2023, 5:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Ferst Williams

Velma Williams

defendants

Burlington Coat Factory Warehouse Corporation

Burlington Stores, Inc.

Burlington

defendant counsels

Spector Gadon & Rosen, P.c.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims