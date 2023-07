New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Banner Health and Facebook were hit with a digital privacy class action on Monday in Arizona District Court. The suit, brought by Gallagher & Kennedy and Levi & Korsinsky, is part of a wave of cases accusing health care companies of sharing patients' private health information with Facebook through online tracking pixels. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01228, Williams et al. v. Banner Health et al.

Internet & Social Media

July 03, 2023, 8:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Alicia Bell

Dianna Williams

Gallagher & Kennedy

Levi & Korsinsky LLP

defendants

Meta Platforms Incorporated

Banner Health

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims