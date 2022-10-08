Who Got The Work

Paul A. Eckert, James W. Hailey III and Andree N. Comeaux of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have entered appearances for Armed Forces Insurance Exchange in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, which pertains to claims arising from 2020's Hurricane Laura, was filed Aug. 24 in Louisiana Western District Court by Broussard & Williamson on behalf of Kammy and Robert Williams. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James D. Cain Jr., is 2:22-cv-03629, Williams et al v. Armed Forces Insurance Exchange.

