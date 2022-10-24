New Suit

American Airlines Group and Envoy Air Inc. were sued Monday in Texas Southern District Court over alleged injuries related to a 2020 Bahamas bound flight. The lawsuit was brought by Husain Law + Associates on behalf of two passengers who allege that they suffered physical and psychological harm when their plane skidded off the runway upon landing. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-03670, Williams et al v. American Airlines, Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

October 24, 2022, 6:59 PM