New Suit

Air France-KLM Group, the French parent company of Air France and KLM Airlines, was slapped with a personal injury lawsuit Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Brent Coon & Associates on behalf of Donald Williams and Karen Williams. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00631, Williams et al v. Air France KLM, S.A.

Transportation & Logistics

February 21, 2023, 2:14 PM