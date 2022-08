Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Heidelberg Patterson Welch Wright on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Progressive Gulf Insurance Company and other defendants to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Willie T. Abston Law Firm on behalf of MC Applewhite and Elizabeth Williams-Applewhite. The case is 3:22-cv-00497, Williams-Applewhite et al v. Alpha Insurance Agency, Inc. et al.