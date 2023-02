New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Samsung Electronics was slapped with a consumer class action Monday in New Jersey District Court alleging that the company knowingly sells laptops that are prone to overheating. The suit was brought by Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman on behalf of individuals who purchased Samsung's Galaxy Book, Galaxy Book Pro, or Samsung Galaxy Book Pro360 laptops directly from the company's website. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00989, Williams.