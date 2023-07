New Suit - Employment Class Action

FedEx was hit with an employment class action Friday in New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Bailey & Glasser, Lichten & Liss-Riordan and Winebrake & Santillo on behalf of warehouse workers claiming wage-and-hour violations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03655, William v. Fedex Ground Package System, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

July 07, 2023, 3:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Taggart William

Plaintiffs

Bailey Glasser

defendants

Fedex Ground Package System, Inc.

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches