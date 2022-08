New Suit - Contract

Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Friday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of William Penn Bank. The suit targets AMFB Ventures and other defendants over an alleged loan default. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00981, William Penn Bank v. AMFB Ventures LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 26, 2022, 5:11 PM