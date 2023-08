News From Law.com

William Hochul has announced his decision to resign as general counsel of Delaware North, a private food service and hospitality firm based in western New York. The state government is set to look at his exit package with the company, which has business dealings with public agencies and with a casino license applicant. That's important because William Hochul is the husband of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 04, 2023, 12:34 PM

