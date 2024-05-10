Who Got The Work

Armin Ghiam of Hunton Andrews Kurth has entered an appearance for author and influencer Tina Wells, Rlvnt Holdings and other defendants in a pending breach of contract, trademark infringement and false advertising lawsuit. The case, filed March 28 in New York Southern District Court by Storch Byrne LLP on behalf of merchandise sourcing company William E. Connor & Associates and Spectra Private Brands, seeks over $500,000 in allegedly unpaid purchase orders for stationary to complement the defendant's self-help book 'Elevation Approach.' The suit further accuses the defendant of falsely representing that William E. Connor & Associates was affiliated with a business workshop and retreat promoted by the defendant. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken, is 1:24-cv-02348, William E. Connor & Associates, Ltd. et al v. Wells et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

May 10, 2024, 11:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Spectra Private Brands, LLC

Spectra Private Brands, LLC.

William E. Connor & Associates, Ltd.

William E. Connor & Associates, Ltd.

Plaintiffs

Storch Byrne LLP

defendants

Marica a/k/a Marcia Christina" Wells

Marica Christina Tina Wells

Rlvnt Holdings LLC

Rlvnt Holdings, LLC

Rlvnt Media LLC

Rlvnt Media, LLC

Rlvnt Products LLC

Rlvnt Products, LLC

defendant counsels

Hunton Andrews Kurth

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims