Who Got The Work

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett; Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher; and Munger, Tolles & Olson have stepped in to represent Twitter and its top executives in a pending securities class action. The lawsuit, filed Sept. 9 in California Central District Court by the Rosen Law Firm, pertains to an August 23 whistleblower complaint by Twitter's former head of security Peiter 'Mudge' Zatko, who was hired after a July 2020 security breach and terminated in January 2022. The suit contends that investors have been harmed by revelations of Twitter's security vulnerabilities and its attempts to conceal those weaknesses, including alleged misrepresentations to Elon Musk. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi, is 2:22-cv-06525, William Baker v. Twitter, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

October 28, 2022, 12:49 PM