Who Got The Work

USAA, a provider of insurance and financial services to U.S. military families, has retained attorney James R. Nieset Jr. of Porteous, Hainkel & Johnson to fend off a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, over a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed May 19 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Huber Thomas LLP and the Houghtaling Law Firm on behalf of John D. Wille and Teresa A. Wille. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nannette V. Jolivette Brown, is 2:23-cv-01701, Wille et al v. USAA General Indemnity Company.

Insurance

July 03, 2023, 9:03 AM

Plaintiffs

John D Wille

Teresa A Wille

Plaintiffs

Huber Thomas

Huber, Thomas And Marcelle, LLP

Huber, Thomas, LLP

defendants

USAA General Indemnity Company

defendant counsels

Porteous Hainkel & Johnson

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute