USAA, a provider of insurance and financial services to U.S. military families, has retained attorney James R. Nieset Jr. of Porteous, Hainkel & Johnson to fend off a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The action, over a disputed property damage claim arising from Hurricane Ida, was filed May 19 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Huber Thomas LLP and the Houghtaling Law Firm on behalf of John D. Wille and Teresa A. Wille. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Nannette V. Jolivette Brown, is 2:23-cv-01701, Wille et al v. USAA General Indemnity Company.
Insurance
July 03, 2023, 9:03 AM