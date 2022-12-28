New Suit - Trade Secrets

Rescue boat manufacturer Willard Marine filed a trade secrets lawsuit against Lake Assault Boats and other defendants on Wednesday in Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, accuses a former employee of misappropriating trade secrets and confidential information in his new role with competitor Lake Assault Boats. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00560, Willard Marine Inc. v. Lake Assault Boats LLC et al.

Virginia

December 28, 2022, 2:16 PM