Tom Girardi was convicted on Tuesday of four counts of wire fraud, but will he serve a prison sentence?Girardi, 85, faces up to 80 years in prison, according to federal prosecutors. On Tuesday, following Girardi's conviction, U.S. Attorney E. Martin Estrada of the Central District of California told reporters: "The mere fact he's an older adult doesn't mean he won't serve a prison sentence."

California

August 28, 2024, 6:45 PM