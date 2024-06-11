Will the Fourth Circuit Finally Take On Bankruptcys Texas Tw...

News From Law.com

On May 31, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit agreed to hear a petition to dismiss the bankruptcy of Georgia-Pacific subsidiary Bestwall, created through a "Texas two-step" to resolve 60,000 lawsuits over asbestos exposure. The opening brief is due July 10. The decision could create a circuit split with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, which dismissed two talc bankruptcies, and potentially get the U.S. Supreme Court to take up the controversial merger tactic.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 11, 2024, 6:30 PM

