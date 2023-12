News From Law.com

Will the interest rate-driven economic crunch be the nudge that finally gives clients and firms the incentive to increase the adoption of alternative fee arrangements? A new survey found that 17% of firms reported that AFAs accounted for at least 50% of their engagements this year, up from just 8% of firms in 2022.

December 05, 2023, 6:30 AM

