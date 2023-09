Breaking News From Law.com International

Two Chinese technology companies, advised by Kirkland & Ellis, Jingtian & Gongcheng, Hogan Lovells, Clifford Chance, Tian Yuan Law Firm and Maples and Calder, have resubmitted their listing applications to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Legal Services

September 13, 2023, 11:12 AM

