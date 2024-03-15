Will Special Counsels Exit Make Big Impact on Election Inter...

News From Law.com

A Georgia judge gave a "middle of the road" ruling, legal experts said, by ordering that the district attorney prosecuting the Georgia voting interference case to continue without the special prosecutor who had a personal relationship with the DA. Some pointed to upcoming costs and delays for the DA's office in having to name a new lead prosecutor. But still others notched the opinion as a win for Willis in that she was not ordered to be removed and believed Willis was the true legal theorist behind the case anyway.

March 15, 2024, 5:25 PM

