In recent years, South Florida's attorney talent pool has been tight, with some law firms scrambling to find capable personnel. And as 2023 unfolds, with new players settled in town, observers expect the region's market for lawyers to run hotter than the rest of the nation. Since the pandemic, law firms have been flocking to South Florida along with their clients, pushing up demand for skilled lawyers.

February 09, 2023, 4:58 PM