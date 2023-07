News From Law.com

Vice Chancellor Lori Will of the Delaware Court of Chancery has approved $1 million of the $2.8 million in fees plaintiffs' counsel in an excessive compensation case asked for without defense opposition, reasoning the case had a clear-cut and short path to settlement from the beginning and the claimed value of that settlement was unsupported.

Delaware

July 05, 2023, 3:59 PM

nature of claim: /