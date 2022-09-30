Will SEC Defense Work Now Ramp Up? White Collar Litigators O...

News From Law.com

A revelation Wednesday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission had brought charges against some big-name broker-dealers and investment advisors is the strongest indication yet of increasing demand for savvy white collar and securities enforcement lawyers inside the Beltway. Barclays, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley and a host of other institutions were dinged for "widespread and longstanding" failures to maintain and preserve electronic communications, according to the SEC.

Legal Services

September 30, 2022, 4:05 PM