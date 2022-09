News From Law.com

The most influential training we ever received as young associates (we're now senior associates) came in two forms. First, we went to lunch with senior associates—where no topic about work or life was ever considered out of bounds. Second, one of us was staffed on a case with the firm's managing partner that regularly required sharing a two-hour car ride—where slightly more topics were considered out of bounds (but not many).

Georgia

September 06, 2022, 7:01 AM