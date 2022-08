News From Law.com

There are plenty of signs of trouble ahead for Big Law as corporate demand continues to fall off, yet large firms steeped in Silicon Valley's tech ecosystem are betting on the elasticity of particular sectors. Fintech in particular is generating more demand as entrepreneurs continue to build technology, investors continue to deploy capital and regulators continue to crack down on the industry.

Legal Services - Large Law

August 11, 2022, 4:01 PM