Will Judicial Polarization Lead to More Strategic Unpublishe...

Concerns about judges abusing unpublished opinions are in the spotlight following a dissental from Judge Jerry Smith last week. The practice is likely rare, but one expert said that as courts become more politically polarized, the risk of judges strategically (and nefariously) using non-binding, unpublished opinions to avoid en banc review could increase. "All Republican or all Democrat panels may be more tempted to do things to protect decisions from disagreeing colleagues," said Merritt McAlister, a University of Florida law professor.

August 26, 2022, 1:10 PM