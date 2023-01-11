Will It Be Covered by Attorney-Client Privilege? Texas Supre...

News From Law.com

Texas Supreme Court justices debated the ramifications should they change to what triggers the attorney-client privilege in the context of government entities and the Public Information Act. During oral argument in University of Texas System v. Franklin Center for Government and Public Integrity, the justices looked at walking a tightrope between a decision so broad it could render the Public Information Act meaningless, or a decision so narrow it could adversely affect attorneys' relationships with government entities.

January 11, 2023, 5:36 PM