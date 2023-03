News From Law.com

Just days after a bank run led to the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, initial litigation targeting the company had already hit the court docket Monday, and by Tuesday, the Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission launched separate investigations into its collapse. Attorneys expect to see more litigation soon from investors and depositors claiming failures in disclosures, internal controls and corporate governance.

