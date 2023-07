News From Law.com International

First Brown Rudnick shut its Paris office. Then Davis Polk & Wardwell. Is Debevoise & Plimpton next? Rumors have run rampant since late last year that Debevoise will be the next Big Law firm to leave the City of Light, following Brown Rudnick last September and Davis Polk on Dec. 31. Debevoise says in no uncertain terms that the rumors are absolutely not true.

July 12, 2023, 4:30 PM

