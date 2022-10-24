Will Clarence Thomas Stay Involved in Lindsey Grahams Jan. 6...

News From Law.com

After issuing a temporary reprieve to Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham in his fight to avoid a Georgia grand jury, Justice Clarence Thomas may face this week a more immediate question about whether to participate if the full court, as is likely, reviews Graham's arguments. Thomas on Monday issued a so-called administrative stay of a district court order requiring Graham to appear before the grand jury investigating alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

October 24, 2022, 5:09 PM