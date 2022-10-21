Will a Divided Supreme Court Ratchet Down Its Decision Makin...

News From Law.com

Justice Elena Kagan, referring indirectly to the U.S. Supreme Court's highly divisive rulings last term, told a University of Pennsylvania audience on Friday that "time will tell whether this is a court that can get back to finding common ground, to ratcheting down the level of decisionmaking so we can reach compromises." Kagan's comments came while being interviewed by Elizabeth Magill, the new president of the university during Magill's inaugural academic symposium.

District of Columbia

October 21, 2022, 5:28 PM