New Suit

The U.S. federal government was hit with a civil rights lawsuit Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court challenging current policies which 'categorically bar' citizens diagnosed with HIV from joining the military. The complaint argues that certain medical advancements have rendered HIV status irrelevant to one’s ability to serve. The suit was brought by Winston & Strawn, the Lambda Legal Defense and Education Fund and other counsel on behalf of Minority Veterans of America and other plaintiffs. The case is 1:22-cv-01272, Wilkins et al v. Austin III et al.

Government

November 10, 2022, 6:04 PM