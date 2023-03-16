New Suit
PennyMac Financial Services and other defendants were sued Thursday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit was brought by pro se plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00088, Wilkins et al v. Attorney Keval Patel Law Firm et al.
Banking & Financial Services
March 16, 2023, 5:52 PM
Plaintiffs
- Denastya L Wilkins
- Quintarre L Wilkins
defendants
- PennyMac Loan Services, LLC
- Aldridge Pite, LLP
- American Pointe Realty Limited
- Attorney Keval Patel Law Firm
- Brazoria County Court
- Cameron Namazi
- Capital Title Company
- Cassandra Tigner
- District Clerk Office Recorder of Deeds
- Judge Pat Sebesta
- Judge Sherry Kersh
- Julian Perez
- Laura Gibson
- Paul Hoefker
- Raul Gonzalez
- Sam Doray Real Estate, LLC
- Stephen Buttram
- Summit Realty
- The Bar Association
nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action