PennyMac Financial Services and other defendants were sued Thursday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit was brought by pro se plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00088, Wilkins et al v. Attorney Keval Patel Law Firm et al.

March 16, 2023, 5:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Denastya L Wilkins

Quintarre L Wilkins

defendants

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Aldridge Pite, LLP

American Pointe Realty Limited

Attorney Keval Patel Law Firm

Brazoria County Court

Cameron Namazi

Capital Title Company

Cassandra Tigner

District Clerk Office Recorder of Deeds

Judge Pat Sebesta

Judge Sherry Kersh

Julian Perez

Laura Gibson

Paul Hoefker

Raul Gonzalez

Sam Doray Real Estate, LLC

Stephen Buttram

Summit Realty

The Bar Association

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action