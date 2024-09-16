Who Got The Work

John F. Tratnyek and Cody C. Hubbs of Jackson Lewis have entered appearances for Ames Rubber Corporation in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The complaint was filed Aug. 1 in New Jersey District Court by Frontera Law on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as maintenance technicians and shipping administrators who contend that they were not properly compensated for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jamel K. Semper, is 2:24-cv-08226, Wilkins et al v. Ames Rubber Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 16, 2024, 12:26 PM

