New Suit - Employment

Johnson Controls International, the Ireland-headquartered building equipment manufacturer, was sued Tuesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Koller Law on behalf of a strategic account manager who contends that he was wrongfully terminated in retaliation for complaining to the director about disparate treatment based on gender. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02749, Wilkes v. Johnson Controls, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 19, 2023, 4:39 AM

Plaintiffs

Jason Wilkes

Plaintiffs

Koller Law PC

defendants

Johnson Controls, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination