Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Wednesday removed a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Samuel L. Bolinger Law Firm on behalf of Sherwin Wilkes. The case is 1:22-cv-00470, Wilkes v. Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies USA LLC.

Indiana

December 21, 2022, 6:23 PM