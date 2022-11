Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lucas & Cavalier on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against Newell Brands, Target and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Pogust Goodhead LLC and Stampone O’Brien Dilsheimer Law on behalf of Chanise Wilkerson. Target is also represented by Goldberg Segalla. The case is 2:22-cv-04752, Wilkerson v. Sunbeam Products, Inc. et al.