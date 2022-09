New Suit - Consumer Class Action

7-Eleven was hit with a false advertising class action on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Sheehan & Associates, contends that the defendant's 'flavored jumbo peanuts' label is misleading because the spicy jalapeno flavor is artificial. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04886, Wilim v. 7-Eleven Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 09, 2022, 7:17 PM