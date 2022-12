New Suit - Employment Class Action

AstraZeneca was hit with an employment class action Monday in Delaware District Court. The complaint was brought by the Neuberger Firm and Siri|Glimstad LLP on behalf of 200 former employees who contend that they were unlawfully terminated after seeking a religious exemption from the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01634, Wilhoit et al v. AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals, LP.