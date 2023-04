New Suit - Product Liability

Medtronic, the medical device manufacturer, was slapped with a product liability and wrongful death lawsuit Monday in Alabama Northern District Court in connection with a recall of its Evera XT DR Defibrillator. The suit was brought by Serious Injury Law Group on behalf of the the Estate of Linda Wilder. Medtronic is represented by Lightfoot Franklin & White. The case is 2:23-cv-00423, Wilhite v. Medtronic Inc.

Health Care

April 05, 2023, 6:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Stephanie Wilhite

Plaintiffs

Serious Injury Law Group

defendants

Medtronic Inc

defendant counsels

Lightfoot Franklin White

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims