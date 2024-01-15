Latham & Watkins partners Melanie M. Blunschi and Matthew Rawlinson and Foster Garvey principal Eryn Karpinski Hoerster have entered appearances for Expensify, a cloud-based expense management software platform, and its top executives in a pending securities class action. The action, filed Nov. 29 in Oregon District Court by Pomerantz LLP and the Chenoweth Law Group, accuses the defendants of filing false statements in connection with the company's Nov. 2021 IPO. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Jolie A. Russo, is 3:23-cv-01784, Wilhite v. Expensify, Inc. et al.
Technology
January 15, 2024, 11:28 AM